BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BA. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of BAE Systems to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BAE Systems to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 680.27 ($8.95).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 655 ($8.62). The company had a trading volume of 5,301,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 608.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 570.66.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.