Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Ball alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,620,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.