Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BANC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 286,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.92 million, a PE ratio of 547.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Banc of California by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banc of California by 149.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 45.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.