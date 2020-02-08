Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.
BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.
Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 7,479,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,835. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.
