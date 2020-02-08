Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of Baozun stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $31.64. 1,137,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.04. Baozun has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.