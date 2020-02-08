Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $1,635.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI reissued a positive rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,479.11. 1,413,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,416.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,286.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.