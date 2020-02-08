Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 793

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 696 ($9.16) to GBX 793 ($10.43) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Barratt Developments to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 807 ($10.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 782.08 ($10.29).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 799.40 ($10.52) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 776.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 680.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

