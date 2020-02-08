Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Cfra

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target upped by Cfra from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.67.

BAX stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.25. 2,306,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

