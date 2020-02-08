Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Commerzbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.