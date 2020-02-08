BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18, approximately 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23.

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director David Kanen sold 57,500 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

