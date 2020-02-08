BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6267 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
BCE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BCE has a payout ratio of 84.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.
Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.28 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.
