BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6267 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

BCE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BCE has a payout ratio of 84.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.28 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

