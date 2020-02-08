BCE (NYSE:BCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.63-2.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

BCE stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. BCE has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

