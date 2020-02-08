BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.75.

BCE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.53. BCE has a 52 week low of C$56.81 and a 52 week high of C$65.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.72%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

