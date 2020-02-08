bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $5.98. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 199 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded bebe stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

