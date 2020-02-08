Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BGNE. UBS Group cut shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.97. 190,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,929. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average is $155.03. Beigene has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beigene will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $1,643,908.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,460,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,204,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,263 shares of company stock worth $17,297,929 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter worth approximately $8,856,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

