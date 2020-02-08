BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE BRBR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.26. 877,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

