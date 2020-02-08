Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bellway to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,101.77 ($53.96).
Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 4,032 ($53.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,920.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,365.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.
