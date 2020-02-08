Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bellway to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,101.77 ($53.96).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 4,032 ($53.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,920.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,365.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,168 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

