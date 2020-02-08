Bellway (LON:BWY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) target price for the company. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bellway to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,101.77 ($53.96).

Shares of Bellway stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,032 ($53.04). The company had a trading volume of 401,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,920.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,365.07. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

