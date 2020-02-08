Benchmark Begins Coverage on BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of BMC Stock stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 157,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,699. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 192,493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

