BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,894,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,033% from the previous session’s volume of 135,694 shares.The stock last traded at $7.44 and had previously closed at $5.34.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.
BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.
