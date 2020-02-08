BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,894,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,033% from the previous session’s volume of 135,694 shares.The stock last traded at $7.44 and had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,365,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S comprises about 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 106.69% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

