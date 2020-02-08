Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.96 ($32.51).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

