B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

BGS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.41. 1,178,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $976.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.