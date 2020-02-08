B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.45, 2,095,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,408,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $925.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.
B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)
B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.
