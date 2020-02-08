B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.45, 2,095,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,408,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $925.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 125,368 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 305,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 472,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.