BidaskClub Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.05.

AMPH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. 131,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,331. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $919.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,695 shares of company stock worth $726,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

