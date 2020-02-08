BidaskClub Downgrades Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Strong Sell

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ATRI traded down $10.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $682.99. 3,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.15. Atrion has a twelve month low of $675.34 and a twelve month high of $948.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $723.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.50.

In other Atrion news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,830.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,026,846.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 25.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

