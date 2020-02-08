BidaskClub Lowers Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ATEC has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,348. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $412.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 797,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,781,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 78,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

