BidaskClub Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Sell

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APPS. National Securities initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. 2,001,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.33 million, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.57. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

