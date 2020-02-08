BidaskClub Lowers Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.89.
Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 254,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $591.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
See Also: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.