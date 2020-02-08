BidaskClub Lowers Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.89.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 254,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $591.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.