BidaskClub Lowers Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.83.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.68. 534,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,459. Proofpoint has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,341 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,730,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 117,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

