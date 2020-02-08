BidaskClub Upgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.64.

VRNS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.95. 273,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $90.07.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

