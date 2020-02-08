Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE BILL traded up $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. 1,715,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,816. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

