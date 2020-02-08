Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bill.com updated its FY20 guidance to (0.32-0.30) EPS and its Q3 guidance to (0.10-0.09) EPS.

BILL traded up $7.30 on Friday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,355. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

