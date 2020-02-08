Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.69.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.40. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $10,722,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.