Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $302.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Biogen stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

