Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $317.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.70. 2,192,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,403. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average of $264.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

