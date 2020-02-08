BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $57,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $86.57. 1,211,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -332.96 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

