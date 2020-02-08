Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.30 price objective on Biomerica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of BMRA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

