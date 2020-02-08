BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 1%

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.25, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOQUAL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases.

