Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 18.3% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $137.15 million and $26.28 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00007457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Bithumb and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001179 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006231 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038962 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Crex24, Indodax, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Binance, Exrates, Bithumb, YoBit, Coinnest, Huobi, BigONE, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

