Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $532,243.00 and $16,021.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00039786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004416 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 135,774 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

