Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 708,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,689. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

