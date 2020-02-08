Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 703,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,159. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 426,687 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,380 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 332,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

