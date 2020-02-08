Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $20.43. 90,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,998. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The company had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

