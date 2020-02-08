BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Market Perform

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.