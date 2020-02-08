Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 231.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 3.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.75. 5,335,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.28.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

