Boohoo Group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 313.85 ($4.13).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 322.10 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47).

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

