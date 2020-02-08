Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.81-1.83 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.
Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 1,168,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38.
In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
