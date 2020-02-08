Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.81-1.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 1,168,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

