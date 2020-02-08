Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.809-12.023 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,381,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $216,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,279.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

