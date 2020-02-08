Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.742-2.792 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.74-1.79 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,381,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,279.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

