BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 570 at Credit Suisse Group

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Main First Bank began coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 602.35 ($7.92).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Wednesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders bought a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

